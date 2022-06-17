84-year-old man, 75-year-old woman shot dead at church meeting in Alabama

The 71-year-old suspect is in custody.

An 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot dead at a small church group meeting in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday night, authorities said.

The suspect -- a 71-year-old man who occasionally attended Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church -- is in custody, Vestavia Hills Police said at a news conference Friday.

A lone suspect entered small church group meeting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vetavia, Alabama, June 16, 2022, and opened fire killing two people and injuring one. WBMA

The gunman also wounded an 84-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect was at the church event, known as the "boomers potluck dinner," when he took out a handgun and opened fire, police said. A motive is not clear, police said.

People gathered in a nearby parking lot after a shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, June 16, 2022. WBMA

An event attendee subdued the suspect until police arrived, which authorities said helped save lives.

The suspect acted alone, police said.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said the community, located about 7 miles outside of Birmingham, is "close-knit, resilient" and "loving."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.