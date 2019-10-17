84-year-old Vietnam vet challenges TSA agent to pushup contest

At 84 years old, Lt. Col. Maggie DeSanti still fits in her Army uniform. She also can still pull rank on the younger generation.

Before boarding her Honor Flight in Arizona -- a trip to Washington to visit war memorials organized by a nonprofit group -- DeSanti couldn't resist challenging a TSA officer to a pushup contest.

A video shared by officials with the Arizona chapter of the Honor Flight network shows DeSanti, decked out in her Vietnam War uniform and wearing a full leg brace, on the ground alongside the TSA employee. Onlookers count as they both work to hit 10 pushups.

Honor Flight Arizona via Storyful

DeSanti is helped back up to her feet after the exhibition, smiling ear-to-ear.

DeSanti served as an Army nurse in the Vietnam War, Honor Flight said. The trip to the capital is her fourth of the fall season and the network's inaugural flight for Vietnam War veterans.