9 mass shootings over the weekend rock US cities, leaving 5 dead, 56 injured

"Our community was shaken to the core by violence," said the mayor of one city.

At least nine mass shootings rocked cities across the nation over the weekend, leaving five people dead and 56 wounded, according to a national website that tracks gun violence.

The mass casualty shootings occurred at parties, outside of a nightclub and a convenience store, during a street game of dominoes and even at a community meeting on how to combat gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as a single event with four or more victims either injured or killed.

The weekend violence upped the number of mass shootings in 2023 to 419, with still five months left in the year. The number of mass shootings this year has already surpassed the total number that occurred in all of 2019, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

According to the website's data, an average of two mass shootings have occurred every day this year. In all of 2022, there were 647 mass shootings nationwide, slightly down from 690 that occurred in 2021.

1 dead, 19 injured in Muncie, Indiana

One of the worst incidents occurred early Sunday in Muncie, Indiana, where gunfire broke out at a large block party, according to the Muncie Police Department.

The shooting unfolded at about 1:14 a.m. at a business in the city's Industry neighborhood, police said.

Muncie police remained at the scene of an early morning shooting, leaving one man dead and several other victims wounded, at Willard and Hackley streets. Douglas Walker/Star Press / USA

A 30-year-old man killed in the shooting was identified by the Delaware County Coroner's Office as Joseph Bonner. At least 17 of the 19 people injured in the shooting suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Two of the people injured were juveniles, authorities said.

"On Sunday morning, our community was shaken to the core by violence," Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said in a statement Monday morning.

Ridenour said a motive for the shooting is under investigation, but added, "At this time, we do not believe that this was the act of a single gunman, with the intent to target a specific group of people."

No arrests have been announced at this time.

9 injured, 1 fatally, in drive-by shooting in Chicago

One woman was killed and eight other people were wounded in Chicago when multiple gunmen opened fire on them in a residential neighborhood, police said.

The shooting erupted just before 1 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood when a black Jeep pulled up and multiple gunmen got out and opened fire on the group, according to a police incident report.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face and later pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago, police said. A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the incident and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The other gunshot victims ranged in age from 20 to 33 and were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A motive for the shooting is currently under investigation. Police said investigators are working to identify the gunmen.

The shooting came during a violent weekend in Chicago. Between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, a total of 47 people were shot, five fatally, in 29 separate shooting incidents across the city, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Michigan shopping center shooting leaves 5 wounded

Gunfire erupted early Sunday in the parking lot of a Lansing, Michigan, shopping center, leaving five people wounded, two critically, and several people detained for questioning, police said.

The shooting unfolded about 1 a.m. outside the Logan Square Shopping Center, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Police officers cordon off a crime scene at the Logan Square Mall in Lansing on July 30, 2023, after a shooting left five people injured, two in critical condition. WLAJ-TV

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd with multiple gunshot victims, police said.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 26, police said. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

Police officers cordon off a crime scene at the Logan Square Mall in Lansing on July 30, 2023, after a shooting left five people injured, two in critical condition. WLAJ-TV

Police officials said several firearms were recovered at the scene and several people were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been announced.

5 shot Seattle community outreach meeting

Five people were shot on Friday night at a Seattle community outreach meeting, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told ABC affiliate station KOMO in Seattle the shooting broke out just before 9 a.m. in the Rainier Valley neighborhood. Two of the gunshot victims, both women, were critically injured, police said.

All of the victims, according to police, were attending the community outreach meeting on combating poverty and gun violence in the Rainier Valley neighborhood.

"Honestly, this is really disturbing when you have victims who are trying to do an outreach effort, trying to help people out and get people on the right path and this is what they get hit with," Diaz said.

No suspects have been identified.

Dominoes game prompts Fort Lauderdale shooting

Gunfire broke out during a game of dominoes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that left four people wounded, according to police and witnesses.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. on Friday outside a convenience store, where a group of people were playing dominoes, a witness told ABC affiliate station WPLG in Miami.

Police suspect the incident started as a fight between two people and escalated. Witness Ashraf Hanna, who works at the convenience store, told WPLG that he heard at least six shots and saw at least one of the injured victims holding his bleeding hand in the aftermath.

No arrests were immediately announced.

7 shot outside Texas nightclub

Seven people were shot outside a Port Arthur, Texas, nightclub early Sunday, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. outside the Opulence Lounge, police said. One of the victims was critically injured, according to police.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

4 shot, 1 fatally, in Tampa Bay

A man was killed and three others were wounded Friday night in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to police.

Police officers were called to the city's Jackson Heights neighborhood around 9:47 a.m. to investigate a report of gunfire, officials said. When officers arrived at the scene they found a black 4-door Infiniti sedan abandoned with "several visible pools of blood in and around the car, but no apparent victims," the Tampa Police Department said in a statement.

STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

Officers later learned that four men suffering from gunshot wounds had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to police. One of the wounded men was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

No arrests were announced and a motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Los Angeles shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Four people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire erupted Saturday night in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to police.

The shooting broke out just before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers who were sent to the scene to investigate a report of shots fired, discovered a man shot dead on the street, officials said.

Officers later learned that three other people, a 29-year-old man and two women, arrived at a local hospital on their own and were treated for gunshot wounds.

No arrests were announced and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Shooting in suburban Chicago leaves 1 dead, 4 shot

Gunfire broke out at social gathering in a suburban Chicago community on Friday night, leaving one person dead and three other people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. at a gathering in Ford Heights, southwest of Chicago, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A woman gravely injured the shooting was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. Three other women and a man were also hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation. No arrests were announced.