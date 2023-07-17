$900 million Powerball jackpot expected for Monday night's drawing

Victoria Arancio
July 17, 2023

The Powerball jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $900 million for Monday night's drawing, a sum that would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history, the lottery said.

The estimated cash payout would be about $465.1 million.

The was no Powerball jackpot winner in Saturday night's $875 million drawing, Powerball said Sunday.

There have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot, Powerball officials said in a press release. The most recent jackpot winner was in the April 19, 2023, drawing, which had a grand prize worth $252.6 million, the lottery said.

The $900 million jackpot trails only two previous drawings, the lottery said. A ticket in California won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022 and tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee hit a $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016.

Saturday's winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and the red Powerball was 18.

Vinnie Clemente, right, bought Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Crystal, Minn. Harv said he's seen a surge in customers buying lottery tickets as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reached $875 million and $560 million respectively.
Two tickets in Texas and one in Colorado matched all five white balls, winning the $1 million prize on Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

