96-year-old woman with dementia wows crowd with flawless singing

A woman with severe dementia wowed the crowd at a dementia social inclusion event with her flawless singing in West Yorkshire, England, earlier this week.

Footage shows the 96-year-old woman standing tall before the crowd belting out the words to a rendition of 'Bird Songs at Eventide' from pure memory as the audience sat in complete silence.

Insp Neil Taylor via Storyful

West Yorkshire Police Inspector Neil Taylor, a dementia champion, captured the footage, tweeting "Nora lives with severe dementia but listen to this, you can live well with dementia!!"

At the end of the performance, the woman received roaring applause from the audience.