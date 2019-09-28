Mystery woman showed off her dazzling voice at a Metro station and video goes viral

Sep 28, 2019, 1:59 PM ET
PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department posted this video to their Twitter account of a woman singing in the Los Angeles subway.Play@LAPDHQ/Twitter
WATCH Mystery subway singer serenades L.A. commuters

A mystery woman captivated Los Angeles police with her commanding operatic singing voice -- and when they posted a video on Twitter, it immediately went viral.

The video shows the woman singing as she stands with bags on the platform of an underground Metro stop in Los Angeles. Her identity remains unknown.

(MORE: Mystery person wins $227 million lottery ticket)

The Los Angeles Times identified the aria as one of Puccini's. The newspaper said the video was taken by a police officer, who happened to be standing on the platform when the woman began singing.

Some residents in the area said they’ve seen the woman around for the past 10 years, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Others have spotted her playing the violin outside shopping malls and have heard her speaking in Russian.

PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department posted this video to their Twitter account of a woman singing in the Los Angeles subway. @LAPDHQ/Twitter
The Los Angeles Police Department posted this video to their Twitter account of a woman singing in the Los Angeles subway.
(MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the Super Bowl)

One resident assumed she was homeless because she often walked around with a cart.

“It doesn't matter if she's homeless or if she's rich,” Susanna Oganyan told KABC. “She's a very elegant person.”