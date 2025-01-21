DHS ends teleworking, requires employees to work in person

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman on Monday evening ordered all DHS employees back to work, following an executive order from President Donald Trump on his first day in office, according to an internal memo obtained by ABC News.

The order effectively and abruptly ended teleworking at the department.

Huffman said that while remote work "can be an important tool under the right circumstances," it can also be rife with abuse.

The entrance to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates within the Department of Homeland Security, on October 12, 2024, in Washington, D.C. J. David Ake/Getty Images

Huffman said that in 2024, 28.9% of total hours worked the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 24.4% of total hours worked by U.S. Coast Guard personnel — a branch of the armedservices tasked with protecting our coasts — were done remotely.

He also said that for the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency, 39.7% of hours worked were remote.

"These numbers are unacceptable," Huffman wrote. "It is the policy of this agency for employees to work at their duty station — whether in an office or in the field — to the maximum extent."

Huffman also said that within 30 days, each component of DHS would need to submit a report regarding all officials who have not returned to work, the reasons for it and documentation supporting the reason for each official's continuing remote work.

"Reasons might include lack of adequate office space, physical inability of the employee, or a legal impediment," he wrote.

"Any guidance, policy, or directive of this agency that is inconsistent with this memorandum is hereby rescinded, to the extent consistent with applicable legal requirements," Huffman added.

Huffman's instructions followed a return-to-work mandate for federal workers that was signed by Trump on his first day back in the White House.