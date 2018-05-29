ABC network head praised for swift cancellation of 'Roseanne' after star's tweet

May 29, 2018, 3:19 PM ET
PHOTO: "Roseanne," the ABC sitcom that broke new ground and dominated ratings in its original run, will return with all-new episodes, in a special hour-long premiere, March 27, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Robert Trachtenberg/ABC via Getty Images
"Roseanne," the ABC sitcom that broke new ground and dominated ratings in its original run, will return with all-new episodes, in a special hour-long premiere, March 27, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that after an online comment from the show's star, Roseanne Barr, the ABC comedy that bears her name would be cancelled.

Interested in Roseanne?

Add Roseanne as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Roseanne news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Roseanne
Add Interest

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.

(MORE: 'Roseanne' canceled after star's controversial comments)

In a since-deleted tweet where Barr made a comment that included a reference to "Planet of the Apes" and Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. She later took down the tweet and wrote an apology.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," she wrote in the tweet. "I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

PHOTO: Roseanne and John Goodman star in Roseanne, 2018. <p itemprop= " onerror="this.src='http://a.abcnews.com/images/Entertainment/roseanne-abc-er-180316_hpMain_4x3_992.jpg'" />Adam Rose/ABC
Roseanne and John Goodman star in "Roseanne," 2018.

But it was too late. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes immediately announced she was leaving the show and even Barr's on-screen daughter, Sara Gilbert, could not stand by her after the comment.

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions, to say the least," Gilbert wrote.

More reactions poured in after ABC announced the cancellation of the show.

"There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," Disney CEO Bob Iger commented.

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay chimed in to applaud Dungey for taking action.

"For the record, this is Channing Dungey," she wrote on Twitter. "Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne."

The NAACP commended ABC and Dungey for canceling the show after Barr's "appalling" comments.

“Roseanne Barr’s comments were appalling and reminiscent of horrific time in our history when racism was not only acceptable but promoted by Hollywood. We applaud ABC for taking a stand against racism by canceling Roseanne today. We commend the network and its president Channing Dungey for placing the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for humanity above ratings,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.

Here are what others had to say about ABC's decision to give the show the axe.

And while some fans of the show were upset to see it go, others spoke out about those working on the show who are now out of a job by no fault of their own.

ABC News and the ABC Network are both part of parent company Disney.

Comments