ABC network head praised for swift cancellation of 'Roseanne' after star's tweet

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that after an online comment from the show's star, Roseanne Barr, the ABC comedy that bears her name would be cancelled.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.

In a since-deleted tweet where Barr made a comment that included a reference to "Planet of the Apes" and Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. She later took down the tweet and wrote an apology.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," she wrote in the tweet. "I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

But it was too late. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes immediately announced she was leaving the show and even Barr's on-screen daughter, Sara Gilbert, could not stand by her after the comment.

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions, to say the least," Gilbert wrote.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

More reactions poured in after ABC announced the cancellation of the show.

"There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," Disney CEO Bob Iger commented.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay chimed in to applaud Dungey for taking action.

"For the record, this is Channing Dungey," she wrote on Twitter. "Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne."

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

The NAACP commended ABC and Dungey for canceling the show after Barr's "appalling" comments.

“Roseanne Barr’s comments were appalling and reminiscent of horrific time in our history when racism was not only acceptable but promoted by Hollywood. We applaud ABC for taking a stand against racism by canceling Roseanne today. We commend the network and its president Channing Dungey for placing the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for humanity above ratings,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.

There is no place for bigotry or hatred even if it is packaged as a "joke" on social media. Thank you @ABCNetwork for your rapid response! #ChanningDungey — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) May 29, 2018

Here are what others had to say about ABC's decision to give the show the axe.

One really ignorant, small, hateful woman single-handedly killed a show. Because of her actions, fellow actors, writers, crew are without a job. May the fate of Roseanne Barr be the domino fall that carries forth all the way to the White House. — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) May 29, 2018

Win-Win:

If u abhor racism, good news is, Roseanne canceled. Good for @ABCNetwork, @bensherwood & whole ABC Family. If you’re a racist, the good news is, Roseanne’s now free of corporate restraints & can remain on Twitter spewing any crazy thing she wants https://t.co/o0bAV9XWVn — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 29, 2018

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show." — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) May 29, 2018

Roseanne may have the free speech right to engage in racism, but ABC also has the right - and did the right thing - to cancel her show — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) May 29, 2018

I wonder how much money just walked out Roseanne’s front door. — Touré (@Toure) May 29, 2018

I am so glad @ABC canceled this show. Roseanne is not only out of step with ABC, she is out of step with America today. https://t.co/VRM9bV0qhS — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 29, 2018

And while some fans of the show were upset to see it go, others spoke out about those working on the show who are now out of a job by no fault of their own.

I’m sorry for everyone who lost a job today because of her. How incredibly selfish and stupid. Actions have consequences and their ripple effect can be devastating to others. #Roseanne — Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) May 29, 2018

Roseanne will not be arrested for making a racist remark. However, anyone, including her employer, can choose not to associate with, hire, watch, or give money to her based on her beliefs and personality. There isn't a free speech discussion to be had here. Hate has consequences. — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) May 29, 2018

