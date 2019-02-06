ABC News Speaker Series

The ABC News Speakers series is an opportunity to share the dynamic stories and memorable experiences of people representing a wide range of diverse backgrounds. Throughout the year, we use this unique series to celebrate different cultures and people with engaging and thought-provoking conversations. The ABC News Speakers series is part of our ongoing commitment to cultivating and growing an inclusive workplace and culture.

Black History Month 2019: Conversation with...



In celebration of Black History Month, we present “Conversations With...” some of America’s most recognizable actors, directors, content creators, musicians and powerful voices in media. Their impactful careers and remarkable life stories will inspire and entertain.

SPORTS: Jemele Hill in conversation with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan

Watch live Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET on abcnews.com/live.

RACE IN AMERICA: Soledad O'Brien, Michaela Angela Davis and Shaun King in conversation with "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin

Watch live Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET on abcnews.com/live.

TELEVISION & FILM: Tyler Perry in conversation with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts

Watch live Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET on abcnews.com/live.

