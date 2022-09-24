Here's where abortion is banned 3 months after Roe v. Wade was overturned

Bans have been challenged in three more states' courts.

Three months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion rights, at least 15 states have ceased nearly all abortion services. Lawsuits challenging bans have left abortion legal in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah as litigation continues.

Lawmakers in a handful of other states — Ohio, Indiana and Michigan — have tried to implement abortion restrictions or bans, only for the laws to be challenged in courts, and their enforcement to be halted.

US Abortion Policies and Access After Roe ABC News, Guttmacher Institute

A judge in Ohio temporarily allowed abortions to resume in the state, putting a 14-day suspension on the implementation of the state's abortion ban.

An Indiana judge allowed abortions to resume in the state one week after a near-total ban had gone into effect.

Despite having a 1931 law on the books banning abortion, earlier this month a Michigan judge ruled that the law was unconstitutional, barring county prosecutors from bringing charges against abortion providers.

Here's where abortion rights have been restricted:

States that Have Restricted Abortion Rights Since Roe v. Wade was Overturned ABC News Photo Illustration

States with a near-total or total ban in place:

Alabama

Abortion is completely banned in Alabama with very limited exceptions. The state's constitution also explicitly excludes abortion rights.

After Roe was overturned in June, a federal judge dissolved an injunction placed on the state's 2019 abortion ban criminalizing all abortions in the state, with the exception of abortions to prevent a serious health risk to the mother.

Arizona

A judge in Arizona on Friday upheld a century-old, near-total abortion ban provides no exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities and makes performing abortions punishable by two to five years in prison.

The only exception is if the mother's life is in danger.

The Arizona legislature also passed a 15-week abortion ban this year that prohibits abortion "except in a medical emergency" and will go into effect on Saturday.

Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an abortion ban passed by the state legislature in March 2021, prohibiting abortions in all cases except to save the life of the mother. In June, the state's attorney general signed the trigger law into effect after Roe was overturned.

The bill makes is a felony for anyone to perform a non-approved abortion, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

Idaho

Idaho began enforcing its trigger ban on Aug. 25, banning nearly all abortions in the state, with the exception of abortions necessary to preserve the life of the mother.

Kentucky

Two abortion laws are currently in effect in Kentucky, one bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected and a trigger law prohibits all abortions from the moment of conception, making it a felony to provide abortion care, punishable with up to five years in prison.

Neither ban allows exceptions in cases of rape or incest, the only exception is if the mother's life is in danger. Abortions had briefly resumed in the state before the state's Court of Appeals issued a ruling that allowed the bans to go into effect again.

Louisiana

A trigger law went into effect in June, prohibiting abortions at all stages of pregnancy, with civil and criminal penalties for providing abortions.

The state constitution also bars the right to abortion and other laws on the books include a six-week ban and a 15-week ban.

Abortion rights activist holds a placards at the Monroe County Courthouse during a protest in Bloomington, Indiana, Sept. 15, 2022. Jeremy Hogan/Sipa USA via AP

Mississippi

In July, a trigger law went into effect in Mississippi, the state where the case that overturned Roe originated. The law makes it a felony to provide or attempt to provide abortion care, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

The only exceptions are to save the mother's life or if the woman is a victim of rape and has reported the crime to law enforcement. There are no exceptions for incest.

The state's last abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, has closed its doors.

Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed the state's trigger ban into effect in June, after Roe was overturned. The ban prohibits all abortions, only making an exception to save the life of a pregnant woman.

The state also has a law on books prohibiting abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

Oklahoma

Two criminal bans are in effect in Oklahoma, banning abortions. A trigger law went into effect in June, banning all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.

A six-week ban and total ban starting at fertilization went into effect in May, which is enforced through civil lawsuits.

South Dakota

A trigger ban in South Dakota prohibits abortions entirely, "unless there is appropriate and reasonable medical judgment that performance of an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant female," according to the law.

The law, which went into effect when Roe was overturned, makes it a class 6 felony to provide abortion care in the state.

A 33-year-old mother of three from central Texas is escorted down the hall by clinic administrator Kathaleen Pittman prior to getting an abortion, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La. Rebecca Blackwell/AP, FILE

Texas

In Texas, abortions were prohibited in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, after Roe was overturned. There are only exceptions if the mother's life or health is in danger.

A trigger law banning abortions at all stages of pregnancy went into effect on Aug. 25, making it a first-degree felony if the abortion is complete or a second-degree felony if the fetus survives.

Abortion providers can also incur penalties of no less than $100,000 and may lose their professional license for performing the procedure.

West Virginia

A near-total ban on abortion went into effect on Sept. 16 after Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill into law. West Virginia is the second state to pass an abortion ban after Roe was overturned.

The ban prohibits abortions at all stages of pregnancy. Providers could lose their licenses and face criminal charges for performing the procedure.

The ban makes exceptions for ectopic pregnancies and rape and incest until 8-weeks gestation. It also says miscarriages and stillbirths are not abortions.

Tennessee

A 2019 trigger law banning all abortions went into effect on Aug. 25, making it a Class C felony to attempt to provide or provide abortions in the state.

While lawmakers claim the ban includes an exception to save the life of the mother, physicians have pushed back against that claim. The disagreement is over an "affirmative defense" clause in the law which would allow physicians being prosecuted for the felony to justify their actions, claiming it was done to prevent the death or permanent bodily harm of a pregnant woman.

Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors and cheer outside legislative chambers, Aug. 5, 2022, as lawmakers vote to concur on a near-total abortion ban, in Indianapolis. Arleigh Rodgers/AP, FILE

States where abortion providers have suspended services due to law confusion:

Wisconsin

Providers in Wisconsin have halted all abortions due to a 1849 abortion ban on the books that has resulted in confusion.

This week, Gov. Tony Evers called a special session in the state's legislature to repeal the ban, months after his earlier attempt to repeal the law before Roe was overturned failed. Evers is asking the legislature "create a pathway for Wisconsin voters" to repeal the abortion ban, which makes it a felony to provide an abortion except when the mother's life is at risk.

Per state laws, a constitutional amendment must pass two consecutive state legislatures before heading to voters.

6-week bans in place:

Georgia

Georgia began enforcing a six-week ban on abortions in July, after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction that had been placed on its enforcement. There ban makes exceptions for medical emergencies, "medically futile" pregnancies and rape and incest, only if a police report has been filed.

The abortion bill had been signed into effect by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, but was blocked by a lower court which had ruled it was unconstitutional.