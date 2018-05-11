A woman facing stalking and trespassing charges amid accusations of sending a man 65,000 texts and breaking into his house said that she thought he was her "soul mate."

"I was looking for my healing angel ... the psychic I met told me would meet a healing angel," Jacqueline Ades told ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV in a jailhouse interview.

Ades said that she met the man, whose name has not been publicly released, on a dating site called Luxy, the self-proclaimed "#1 Millionaire Online Match & Dating Service." Luxy did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

It was reported Thursday that Ades, 31, and the man went on one date in 2017, according to KNXV.

Ades said that she wanted to continue the relationship, and though the feeling wasn't mutual, she refused to give up.

"You don't stop giving even if you don't receive," Ades said in the jailhouse interview.

"I felt like I met my soul mate and everything was just the way it was ... I thought we would do what everybody else did ... but that's not what happened," she said.

In addition to sending the man approximately 65,000 texts over the course of months, the Paradise Valley Police Department in Arizona said that they received four calls about Ades either going to the man's house or his place of business between July 2017 and this month.

The most extreme instance came this past April, when the man called police saying he was out of the country but could see that she had entered his home via surveillance video. She was found taking a bath in the residence when police arrived and they found a butcher knife on a seat in her car, KNXV reported.

When asked about the trespassing accusations, Ades said she didn't want to talk about it.

In spite of her texts, some of which threatened to hurt the man, she denied wanting to cause him injury.

"No, oh my God, no," Ades said in the interview. "I love him so much. I just want to love him so much. That's it. And if he doesn't like it, I'll go home and I'll love my ex-boyfriend. What am I supposed to do?"