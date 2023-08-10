Before-and-after images show devastation in Maui due to wildfires

The images show widespread damage in the historic town of Lahaina.

Deadly wildfires are causing significant destruction in Maui, with flames spreading rapidly due to drought and powerful trade winds.

Dozens of people on Maui have died from the wildfires, officials said. Much of the historic town of Lahaina, on Maui's west coast, has also been devastated.

Satellite images from space technology company Maxar show widespread damage in hard-hit Lahaina, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1962.

Clouds of smoke could be seen in the images, captured on Wednesday.

Much of the town's shopping district, including Front Street along the harbor, has burned down, the images show.

Banyan Court, home to Lahaina's landmark 150-year-old banyan tree -- was also ravaged by the wildfires.

Other images showed extensive damage in southern Lahaina.

The Big Island of Hawaii has also been affected by wildfires.

A state of emergency has been declared for Hawaii, while all nonessential travel to the popular vacation destination is being discouraged, officials said.