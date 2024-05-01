Air Force preps new military charges against convicted Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty to numerous federal crimes after leaking sensitive information online, will now face military criminal proceedings next month for alleged violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

"Following close coordination with the Department of Justice, the Air Force determined that separate and distinct charges should be preferred against A1C Jack Teixeira, for alleged misconduct related to his military duties," the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.