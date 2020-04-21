Airbnb host arrested after guests disobeyed social distancing orders with violent party No one was injured in the shooting, which is under investigation.

Police in Tampa, Florida, arrested an Airbnb host after they say guests threw a party in her residence that not only violated social distancing orders, but also ended with gunshots.

Officers responded to calls to a home around 1 a.m. Saturday after several "juveniles were involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired from a vehicle into the residence," Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The people involved with the shooting allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived, and no one was injured according to police.

Officers said the residence's owner Natalia Rodriguez Cuervo, 23, allegedly rented her property via Airbnb for a two-night rental that began April 17. The renters were Tampa residents who were allegedly using the property for a party, according to the police.

Cuervo allegedly told officers she was unaware of the ban on mass gatherings and she was issued a violation for disobeying the order, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

"Alleged ignorance of the law is no excuse for not following it. Our deputies have worked for weeks to educate and encourage the public to follow the emergency orders," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.