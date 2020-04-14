Transcript for Florida husband allegedly uses coronavirus to cover up his wife's disappearance

Police say David Anthony was approaching young girls approximately fifteen years old pacing back and forth in sweating profusely. His truck's license plate was altered with black Tate. Which police say he blamed on his twelve year old stepdaughter. And officer says Anthony a first ignored his instructions to stay outside of his truck. And had to hold him mag gun pointed to go back up arrived. Then they say Anthony lunged into his truck and repeatedly slammed the door on the arm at the officer tried to drag him back out. A sergeant eventually subdued him with several strikes to the throat he was holding a blunt object. Anthony a fitness instructor at the long criminal background of minor crimes was released on bond and ordered not to leave Palm Beach County. Seven days later family reported his estranged wife Gretchen 51 years old missing. A cadaver dog alerted at her house her Mini Cooper found a few days later in the parking lot at Jupiter medical center but no sign of Gretchen. Police found and arrested David Anthony last week and New Mexico on second degree murder and kidnapping charges police say cadaver dog also. Alerted on his truck.

