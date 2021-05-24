Aircraft crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

Crews are rushing to the scene in Nevada.

An aircraft crashed soon after takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base Monday afternoon, officials from the base tweeted.

The "contractor-operated aircraft" crashed just outside the southern edge of the base around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to officials.

It is not immediately known if there are any injuries or fatalities, officials said.

Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene to investigate, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.