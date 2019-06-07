Residents of a neighborhood in Las Vegas got an unwelcome surprise in the form of an airplane door falling out of the sky and hitting an apartment building and car.

The incident took place near Nellis Air Force Base, which is just northeast of Las Vegas. It is unclear what type of plane the debris fell off, but it did not appear to come from a civilian aircraft.

"We are looking into a report that a door or a panel fell off an aircraft near Nellis AFB," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A photo taken by a resident in the area of the apartment building showed the door lying on a sidewalk.

Kiara Rubio

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the accident, but said it appeared as though no one was injured.

The FAA had an inspector at the site on Thursday.

The door fell from the sky right next to two elementary schools, and only a few blocks from the military base.

The Nellis Air Force Base contains the Air Force Warfare Center, and the 99th Air Base Wing, 57th Wing and a handful of other units. It is also the home of the the USAF Thunderbirds demonstration team.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.