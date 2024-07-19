The suspect has been charged with capital murder.

Alabama man accused of fatally shooting 5 people, including his wife and 2 kids

An Alabama man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of five people, including his wife and two children, authorities said.

The quintuple homicide occurred in West Blocton in Bibb County on Thursday around 10 p.m. CT, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities respond to the scene of a shooting in Bibb County, Ala., July 18, 2024. WBMA

The suspect -- Brandon Kendrick, 32 -- is accused of fatally shooting his wife, 24-year-old Kelsey Kendrick, a 2-year-old, two 6-year-olds and a 9-year-old, ALEA said.

Among the juvenile victims, two were the suspect's children and two were relatives, according to ALEA.

Kendrick was arrested and has been charged with five counts of capital murder. He has been booked into the Bibb County Jail with no bond.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The booking photo for Brandon Allan Kendrick Jr. Bibb County Sheriff's Office

ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the quintuple homicide.

No additional information has been released amid the ongoing investigation, including an alleged motive.

The agency's findings will be turned over to Alabama's Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.