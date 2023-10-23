Alaska Airlines flight diverted after 'credible security threat'

The suspect was taken into custody, the Port of Portland confirmed.

ByAmanda Maile and Clara McMichael
October 23, 2023, 11:10 AM

An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted late Sunday after a "credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat," the airline confirmed to ABC News.

The flight diverted to Portland "following appropriate [Federal Aviation Administration] procedures and guidance from air traffic control," the airline said.

The suspect was taken into custody, the Port of Portland confirmed.

The event is being investigated by law enforcement, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events