Alaska Airlines flight diverted after 'credible security threat'

An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted late Sunday after a "credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat," the airline confirmed to ABC News.

The flight diverted to Portland "following appropriate [Federal Aviation Administration] procedures and guidance from air traffic control," the airline said.

The suspect was taken into custody, the Port of Portland confirmed.

The event is being investigated by law enforcement, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.