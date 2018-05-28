Alberto nears landfall along Florida Panhandle

The season’s first named subtropical storm, Alberto, is nearing landfall by Pensacola, Florida, as it brings heavy rain from Florida to Georgia to the Carolinas.

As of 5 a.m., the storm was about 125 miles south of Destin, Florida, and moving northwest at about 7 mph.

The current projected path shows it will make landfall near Pensacola around 1 p.m. Monday as a subtropical storm, with winds of 65 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Suwannee River, the unofficial start of the Florida Panhandle, west to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

After making landfall in Florida, the storm will begin to significantly weaken as it tracks through Alabama and into the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday.

The biggest threat will be the heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding well inland and away from the coast.

The heaviest rain will fall along the Gulf Coast where more than a half a foot of rain could accumulate. Parts of Midwest could see more than 3 inches of rain as the remnants move through the area by Wednesday. Flash flooding is possible.

Midwest tornadoes possible

Almost 140 damaging storm reports, including eight tornadoes, were made Sunday from the Midwest into the Rockies, where damage was reported to homes in Wyoming.

On Monday, a huge area of severe weather is expected in the Plains. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats. Flash flooding is also possible.

Record heat hits central US

Dozens of record highs fell across the Midwest and the Great Lakes over the weekend.

The hottest temperature was in Madison, Minnesota, where it reached 102 degrees Sunday.

Chicago hit 97, the hottest temperature in the last five years, and the second-hottest temperature in May all-time.

Milwaukee reached 95 degrees, the hottest May temperature ever, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, reached 97 degrees -- second-hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of May.

Even hotter temperatures are forecast for some areas Monday -- with more records possible.