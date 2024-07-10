The actor has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Opening statements to get underway in Alec Baldwin's trial over 'Rust' shooting

Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in New Mexico in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial over the 2021 fatal shooting of a crew member on the set of "Rust."

The actor was practicing a cross-draw in a church on the Santa Fe set of the Western film when the Colt .45 revolver fired a live round, fatally striking 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin listens to testimony during a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, N.M., July 8, 2024. Ross D. Franklin/via Reuters

Baldwin, 66, who was also a producer on the film, was indicted by a grand jury on involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death earlier this year after prosecutors previously dropped the charge. He pleaded not guilty.

The jury was selected on Tuesday. The trial is currently scheduled to go through July 19.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the firearm, though the FBI's forensic report determined the gun could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

US actor Alec Baldwin exits the courthouse after appearing during a pretrial hearing ahead of his trial for involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe, N.M., on July 8, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors were seeking to argue during the trial that Baldwin bore responsibility as a producer for unsafe conditions on the set. However, during a pretrial hearing on Monday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied using evidence of his role as a producer during the trial.

The judge also ruled that footage from the "Rust" set showing Baldwin's handling of the firearm can be admitted into evidence in the trial, but that videos of him yelling or cussing at the crew to hurry up were not relevant in the case.

Baldwin is the second person to go on trial in connection with the fatal shooting.

The film's armorer -- 27-year-old Hannah Gutierrez -- was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March. Prosecutors argued that she repeatedly failed to maintain proper firearm safety and brought several live rounds onto the set -- including the one that killed Hutchins.

Her attorney told ABC News on Tuesday that they have been informed that she will be called to testify on Friday and plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Marlowe Sommer denied last month the state's request to use immunity to compel Gutierrez's testimony during Baldwin's trial. Prosecutors sought immunity so that Gutierrez's testimony could not be used against her in her appeal. At a pretrial interview in May, Gutierrez asserted her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, prosecutors said.

Last year, David Halls, the film's first assistant director who had conducted the safety check on the Colt .45 revolver prior to the shooting, accepted a plea deal in the case after being charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation.

He could also be called to testify during the trial, court records show.