Multiple alleged victims of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein are expected to make statements at a federal court hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, sources with knowledge of the matter told ABC News.

The hearing was set by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman to hear one last time from the government and Epstein’s lawyers before the criminal case is officially closed following the multimillionaire's suicide death earlier this month.

Attorney Brad Edwards, who’s represented multiple Epstein accusers for more than a decade, said he expects it to be a "historic day for crime victims."

"Eleven years ago, we filed an action under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA) because the rights of more than 30 victims of Jeffrey Epstein were violated when they were not given the opportunity to be a part of the process," he said in a statement Monday. "I am proud to say that things have changed, in part because of that case and because of the brave victims who fought for their rights."

"This case has ended in the most unfortunate way, marking layers of tragedy. However, this hearing has great significance. While it does not provide complete closure, it solidifies the fact that victims are an integral part of the process," he added.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA/Shutterstock

Epstein's estate is estimated to be worth $577.6 million, including about $56.5 million in cash, according to court filings.

Epstein is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of minor girls at his homes in New York and Florida.

He was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center earlier this month. The medical examiner's office said he died of suicide by hanging.

The 66-year-old ex-financier was being held without bail at the jail, awaiting a trial next year on federal sex trafficking charges involving multiple minors. He faced 45 years in prison if convicted.

ABC News' James Hill contributed to this report.