Alleged hit man charged with killing 4 in 'wanton, violent crimes,' says Philadelphia DA Steven Williams, 25, allegedly collected thousands of dollars.

An alleged contract killer has been charged with four counts of murder for killings that took place in 2018 and 2019, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Steven Williams, 25, of Philadelphia, allegedly collected thousands of dollars as a contract killer, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"His streak of wanton, violent crimes against our communities over the past two-plus years ends today,” Krasner said in a statement released on Friday.

The killings took place in September 2018 and in February, March and May of 2019, according to court documents.

The district attorney's office said that three of the victims were shot and killed while sitting in or getting out of a car, and a fourth was shot and killed while sitting on a porch. The shootings all occurred in different sections of the city.

Steven Williams, 25, is pictured in this photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. Philadelphia Police Department

Williams is also accused of various weapons offenses, among other charges related to the murders.

He is currently being held in state prison for unrelated crimes, the office said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Nov. 21, 2019. Matt Rourke/AP, FILE

Krasner said that his office will proceed "as quickly as possible," despite most court functions being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams was denied bail, court records show. His next court appearance is currently being scheduled, the district attorney's office said.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia is representing Williams. ABC News was unable to reach his attorney.