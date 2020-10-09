The alleged kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as told in photos Six men were arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Six men were arrested this week for an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and violently overthrow the state's government.

Tensions between Whitmer, the state's second female governor, and right-wing activists have been playing out publicly, with large protests through the spring and summer as the governor instituted restrictions to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Through it all, President Donald Trump has been involved in heightening those tensions with his own public statements, which Whitmer rebuked after the arrests were announced.

Here is how it played out since coronavirus was declared a pandemic in mid-March.

March 23: Whitmer announces COVID restrictions

On March 23, Whitmer announced a stay-at-home order for the state through at least April 13. That included orders for all businesses and operations not necessary to sustain or protect life to temporarily suspend in-person operations.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home," she said in a public announcement. "I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives."

Late March and early April: Trump criticizes Whitmer

At a White House daily briefing on coronavirus on March 27, the president said Whitmer "has no idea what's going on," referring to her as "the young woman governor," and saying she wasn't "stepping up."

He continued to criticize and dismiss her decisions, infamously referring to her as "that woman from Michigan" -- a phrase she wore on a shirt while making an appearance on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on April 1.

"I don't think anyone has the energy to deal with politics right now," she said on the show. "All of our energy, all of our focus has to be on meeting the needs of our people. People are dying."

Early and mid-April: Protests break out in Michigan

Trump wasn't the only person publicly condemning Whitmer's efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus in Michigan. In mid-April, critics planned a drive-by demonstration, dubbing it "Operation Gridlock." While the plan was only for in-car demonstrations, protesters did appear in public.

Many of the protesters, including some wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats and T-shirts supporting Trump, also displayed signs reading "Impeach Whitmer" and "My Freedom is Essential."

Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions were among the strictest in the nation, including, in addition to the business orders, limiting the number of customers in essential stores to four for every 1,000 square feet, suggesting people limit the number of household members who are running errands, and banning all public and private gatherings outside homes.

On April 17, Trump tweeted, "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," apparently referring to Whitmer's restrictions and business closures.

April 30: Protesters, some armed, push into Michigan State Capitol building

Protests continued around the state capitol as Whitmer continued to stand behind her restrictions. On April 30, protesters, some of whom were armed, stormed into the state capitol building demanding the state legislature not extend her stay-at-home order. State legislators were meeting to discuss extending Michigan's state of emergency, which was issued on March 10 and was slated to end April 30.

It is legal in Michigan to carry a firearm in public "as long as the person is carrying the firearm with lawful intent and the firearm is not concealed," according to the state police.

As of that morning, Michigan had more than 40,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,600 deaths, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Among the armed protesters that day were at least several of the men who were arrested in October for the alleged kidnapping plot. This included Pete Musico, according to Reuters, and Michael John Null and William Grant Null, according to WXYZ.

Protests and criticism of Whitmer continued into the summer, which the governor said on ABC's "The View" in mid-May did "undermine the effort" to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Oct. 8: Arrests and alleged kidnapping plot announced

A total of 13 men were charged related to an alleged plan to kidnap Whitmer before the November election and violently overthrow the state government.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI criminal complaint released Friday said. The FBI claimed these discussions took place over the summer, including, in late August, conducting surveillance on Whitmer's vacation home.

According to the FBI criminal complaint, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta planned to take Whitmer and others hostage at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.

In addition to those six, seven men who were part of a "militia group" were charged by the Michigan attorney general for allegedly calling on group members to identify home addresses of law enforcement officers, making threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse, and planning and training for an attack on the state capitol building and to kidnap government officials, including Whitmer.

At a Thursday afternoon news conference to address the arrests, Whitmer lashed out at Trump for "stoking" hate and called the suspects "sick and depraved men."

"This should be a moment for national unity where we all pull together as Americans to meet this challenge head on with the same might and muscle that put a man on the moon," Whitmer said. "Instead our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust and fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread hatred and division."

Trump also reacted himself hours later, tweeting Thursday night that Whitmer has "done a terrible job" and, regarding the foiled kidnapping plot, "rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist."

"Governor Whitmer -- open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!" he wrote.

During an Oct. 9 appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," Whitmer said threats against her were "ongoing."

"Even the president last night in his tweet storm won't stop attacking me, and I think that it's creating a very dangerous situation -- not just for me but for people in leadership roles who are trying to save lives all across this country," she said.

"Each time he has tweeted about me, each time that he has said 'liberate Michigan' and said I should negotiate with the very people who are arrested because they're 'good people,' that incites more domestic terror," Whitmer went on to say. "And I am not the only governor going through this. Certainly it's been worse for me than most, but it is not unique to me, it is not even unique to Democrats. This White House has a duty to call it out and they won't do it; in fact, they encourage it."

ABC News' Jeff Costello, Libby Cathey, Bill Hutchinson, Ivan Pereira, Alexander Mallin and Luke Barr contributed to this report.