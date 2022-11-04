Alleged shoplifter, security guard dead after exchanging gunfire at grocery store

The "violent, brazen" attack unfolded in the store's lobby.

An alleged shoplifter and a grocery store security guard are both dead after exchanging gunfire in the store's lobby Friday morning, according to police.

A woman was allegedly trying to steal from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when she was confronted by a male security guard, Prince George’s County Police Major Zachary O'Lare said at a news conference.

She allegedly took a handgun out of her backpack and shot the guard, O'Lare said. The guard returned fire, and both of them died from their wounds, he said.

No one else was injured in the "violent, brazen" attack, he said.

The guard and alleged shoplifter have not been identified.

A double fatal shooting occurred at a grocery story in Oxon Hill, Md., on Nov. 4, 2022. WJLA

O'Lare noted that the grocery store is just steps away from a police station.

"It's quite concerning that these brazen acts are occurring, you know, across the country and in our backyard, especially right near our police division," he said.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.