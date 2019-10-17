Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old North Carolina girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety sent out an Amber Alert for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, of Fayetteville, on Thursday morning.

Nixon was last seen on Sept. 25 along the 600 block of Welsh Place, according to police. She was reported as a runaway the next day and Fayettesville police initially issued a "runaway/missing person" notice about her, but the case has since been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Sgt. Ranessa Wallace, spokeswoman for Fayetteville police, told ABC News that the department received "new information that raised concern, as well as she hadn't reached out to family members or friends, so that caused us to raise it to the level of an Amber Alert."

She said it was a possibility that Nixon is in danger.

"We can't rule it out," Wallace said.

Wallace would not say what information police received or where the information came from.

She did note that there has not been a confirmed sighting of Nixon since her disappearance.

Nevia's father, Carton Adams, pleaded for her return, saying she is a loving girl. Adams said she spends a lot of time on social media, but has not posted anything since Sept. 25.

"I would like to keep positive and believe that my baby is not in any danger, but she loves her family and Nevi would have reached out and came home or said something," he told ABC Fayetteville affiliate WTVD.

Nevia is described as 5'3" or 5'0" and weighing 170 lbs. She has dyed red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538 or the tip line at (910) 484-8477.