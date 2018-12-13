A 21-year-old American student has been stabbed to death in the Netherlands, according to police.

Sarah Papenheim, a Minnesotan who was studying in the Netherlands, died Wednesday afternoon after she was attacked at her apartment in Rotterdam, according to Rotterdam police and ABC Minneapolis affiliate KSTP.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Dutch man, lived in the same building as Papenheim, and the two were believed to be acquaintances, Rotterdam police said.

The suspect was arrested about an hour after officers found her body, police said. He was located at a train station about 60 miles from Rotterdam.

No motive has been established, police said.

Papenheim attended Erasmus University in the Netherlands, Rotterdam police said.

"The university is shocked by this terrible incident and is taking care of upset students and employees and will act towards relatives according to our protocols," a university spokeswoman said in a statement. "We encourage our students and staff not to let each other alone in this difficult time and to get in touch with student-advisors and psychologists if they want to."

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed Papenheim's death and said the department extends its "deepest condolences to her family and friends."

"We are providing all appropriate consular services," the spokesperson said.