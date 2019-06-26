American tourists vanish at sea while jet skiing in Barbados: Police

Authorities are searching for a pair of tourists from New Jersey who vanished while jet skiing in Barbados, police said Tuesday.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, disappeared Monday at around 2:30 p.m. after renting a jet ski at Holetown Beach on the island’s western coast, according to police. They were both wearing life jackets at the time.

The jet ski operator became concerned about 30 minutes later and asked other operators to be on the lookout for them, the Royal Barbados Police Force said in a statement Tuesday. They notified police later, telling officers that the couple appeared to be lost at sea.

“The operator became worried and contacted other operators in the area to carry out a search but they were not sighted,” the force said. “The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the area extending as far as the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate either the couple or the jet ski.”

Rescue operators found no trace of the pair or the rented jet ski. Investigators also checked with the Discovery Bay Hotel in St. James, where they were staying, which confirmed that they never returned.

Suarez and Devil checked into their shared room on June 22 and were scheduled to depart on Saturday, according to the hotel.

Inspector Rodney Inniss of the Royal Barbados Police Force told ABC News that there hadn’t been any reported sightings of Suarez or Devil as of late Tuesday evening.

He said vessels in the area had been alerted to stay on the lookout, and Regional Security System airplanes were also assisting in the search.

Investigators said anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts should contact police immediately.

ABC News' Brendan Rand contributed to this report.