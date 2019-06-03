8 van passengers killed in head-on crash on Mississippi highway: Officials

Jun 3, 2019, 11:35 AM ET
PHOTO: This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.PlayABC News
WATCH News headlines today: June 3, 2019

Eight passengers in a van were killed when it collided head-on with a truck on a Mississippi highway early Monday, state officials said.

The passenger van was heading east on Highway 16 when it crashed with a westbound Penske truck near Scuba, Mississippi, at about 4:23 a.m. local time, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Sgt. Andy West.

(MORE: School bus driver in deadly New Jersey crash had 14 license suspensions: DMV official)

The driver of the passenger van was hospitalized in unknown condition, West said. The driver of the Penske truck was not hurt, he said.

The accident is under investigation, said West.

(MORE: Truck carrying 41,000 pounds of honey overturns on highway)

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Comments