Eight passengers in a van were killed when it collided head-on with a truck on a Mississippi highway early Monday, state officials said.

The passenger van was heading east on Highway 16 when it crashed with a westbound Penske truck near Scuba, Mississippi, at about 4:23 a.m. local time, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Sgt. Andy West.

The driver of the passenger van was hospitalized in unknown condition, West said. The driver of the Penske truck was not hurt, he said.

The accident is under investigation, said West.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.