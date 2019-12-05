Amtrak worker killed while working on electrical line in New York Trains are being delayed in the New York City area.

An Amtrak maintenance man was working on an electrical line in New York City when he was electrocuted and killed Thursday morning, according to the New York Police Department.

The line was supposed to be powered off by a transformer, but it wasn't, authorities said.

The deadly incident occurred in the Bronx around 11 a.m. The man was found dead at the scene.

Police investigate the scene where an Amtrak maintenance man working on a transformer in the Bronx was killed after a power surge, Dec. 5, 2019. WABC

Two employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Amtrak.

"We are deeply saddened to report the death of an Amtrak employee," Amtrak officials said in a statement. "Trains are being delayed through the area as local authorities respond. A full investigation is underway."