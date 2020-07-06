Amy Cooper charged in Central Park false report against Black bird watcher The Manhattan DA charged the woman with falsely reporting an incident.

The Manhattan district attorney has charged Amy Cooper, the white woman who was filmed threatening to call the police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park in May.

"Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree," Manhattan DA Cy Vance said in a statement.

Vance would not give more details other than Cooper, 40, was issued a desk appearance ticket for an Oct. 14 arraignment. Attorney information for Amy Cooper was not immediately available.

Christian Cooper, 57, a Black comic book writer and biomedical editor for Health Science Communications and a member of the New York City Audubon Society board of directors, said he was watching birds in Central Park on Memorial Day and discovered a dog was off its leash and tearing through vegetation.

This image made from a May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper at Central Park in New York. Christian Cooper via AP

Christian Cooper told the dog's owner, Amy Cooper, that it needed a leash and tried to lure the dog away from the plants with some treats.

That's when the situation escalated, according to Christian Cooper, who began filming with his cell phone.

Amy Cooper became enraged and started to threaten the bird watcher.

"I'm taking a picture and calling the cops," she says in the footage. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

Amy Cooper followed up with her threat, telling the police on the phone that "he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog," according to the video. Officers arrived but didn't make any arrest.

Christian Cooper, the man who recorded a disturbing confrontation with a woman in New York' s Central Park, said he accepts her apology. ABC

The video, which was posted on Christian Cooper's Facebook page, went viral and Amy Cooper was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton investment firm the next day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also weighed shortly after the incident became public, calling Amy Cooper's actions "racism, plain and simple."

Amy Cooper later issued an apology for the incident, to which Christian Cooper accepted.

"I think it's a first step. I think she's got to do some reflection on what happened because up until the moment when she made that statement," he told "The View" on May 28. "It was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to a very dark place. I think she's got to sort of examine why and how that happened."

Vance urged other New Yorkers to call his office if they've experienced a situation similar to Christian Cooper.

"We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable," he said in a statement.