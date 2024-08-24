Anthony Fauci recovering after hospitalization for West Nile virus
The longtime public health official is expected to make a full recovery.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was hospitalized with a case of West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson said.
Fauci is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the CDC.
