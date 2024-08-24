Anthony Fauci recovering after hospitalization for West Nile virus

The longtime public health official is expected to make a full recovery.

ByPatricio Chile and Eric M. Strauss
August 24, 2024, 10:30 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was hospitalized with a case of West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson said.

Fauci is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

