Arctic blast to hit US over the weekend

More snow is expected from the Rockies to the Midwest and the Northeast.

A storm moving across the country brought up to a foot of snow Thursday in the Midwest and winds which gusted at over 50 mph, creating blizzard conditions.

In Iowa, 3 to 6.5 inches of snow with gusty winds produced a ground blizzard -- which means snow was not falling, but rather blowing around on the ground.

In Chicago, 2 to 3 inches of snow fell very quickly Thursday afternoon, which slowed down traffic.

The storm is now moving through the Northeast with mostly rain for the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

On Friday morning, some snow and icy mix has been reported in upstate New York and into northern New England, where some areas could see a few inches later in the day, making roads slick.

A combination of Arctic air mass and a new storm will bring more snow to the Midwest and possibly the Northeast this weekend. Some areas will experience the coldest air of the season.

Parts of the Rockies and the Plains will likely get 6 to 12 inches of snow over the weekend, which could cause dangerous driving conditions.

As of Friday morning, 22 states, from Washington to North Carolina, are under snow and cold alerts.

The Central U.S. will likely see wind chills in the 30s, 40s and 50s below zero this weekend.

This will be the coldest air in two years for some.

The new storm will then try to move across the country and could brush the East Coast with snow.

At this moment, it does not look like a major storm, and most Northeast cities will just get some cold winds with maybe a few inches of snow on Super Bowl Sunday.

Additional snow (possibly half a foot) is expected in the Midwest, from Iowa to Michigan. Most of it will fall near the Great Lakes.

The Northeast will likely see just a few inches of snow, including in the I-95 corridor, but the heaviest snow will be from the lake-effect bands near Buffalo and Watertown, New York.