The ex-wife of the man who allegedly killed six people in Arizona is opening up about the murders, saying it was her new husband, a retired police officer, who "recognized the connection" between the victims and called authorities.

The first four victims -- killed between Thursday night and just after midnight Saturday -- were connected to suspect Dwight Jones' divorce, according to authorities.

Jones allegedly targeted a psychologist who evaluated him as a part of his 2011 divorce, police said. He then attacked two paralegals at the law firm which represented his ex-wife, Dr. Connie Jones, in their divorce, police said. Another alleged victim of Jones' shared an office with a psychiatrist their son was sent to see, police said.

Connie Jones' current husband, retired Phoenix police detective Richard Anglin, "recognized the connection to my divorce and the three crime scenes and he notified the Phoenix Police violent crime unit on Saturday night," Connie Jones said in a statement Monday.

Connie Jones said she contacted the Scottsdale police Sunday morning.

"As a medical professional and a citizen I am deeply saddened by the tragedy caused by my ex-husband," Connie Jones said. "Personally, I have feared for my safety for the past nine years. I cannot express the emotions I feel for the innocent families touched by this senseless violence."

Connie Jones said any reward money will be given to the victims' families as well as a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic abuse and violence.

"Over the next several days, my family will attempt to come to grips with this horrible chain of events," she continued. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Dwight Jones, 56, shot himself Monday morning, hours after allegedly killing his fifth and six victims, police said. Possible connections between the suspect and the final victims were not immediately clear.

Dwight Jones' first alleged victim, well-known psychologist Dr. Steven Pitt, was shot and killed outside his Phoenix office on Thursday night.

Pitt, who Dwight Jones was ordered to see as a part of his divorce, consulted with law enforcement on a handful of prominent cases, including the JonBenet Ramsey murder and the Jodi Arias trial.

Jones' next two alleged victims were paralegals at the law firm Burt Feldman Grenier. A partner at that law office, Elizabeth Feldman, represented Jones' wife, Dr. Connie Jones, in their divorce, according to records.

Jones went to that law firm with the "intent of killing" Feldman, police said.

The paralegals, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, were shot Friday afternoon.

The fourth victim, life coach Marshall Levine, was shot just after midnight Saturday at his Scottsdale office, police said.

Dwight Jones' son, as part of the divorce, was ordered to see a psychiatrist who works in the same office space as Levine.

Levine did not appear to be an intended target and was in the wrong place at the wrong time, officials said.

The fifth and sixth victims, a man and a woman, were killed just after midnight on Monday in Fountain Hills, Arizona, hours before the suspect died, officials said.

