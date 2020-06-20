Armed individual arrested at Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond: Police Police urged everyone to stay away from the area.

An armed individual was arrested near the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, police said Saturday morning.

People visit a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Va. June 5, 2020. Julia Rendleman/Reuters

No shots were fired and the area is now being searched for any other threats, police said. The person was in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue, according to police.

Police are still asking the public to stay away from the area until the all clear is given.