Armed individual arrested at Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond: Police
Police urged everyone to stay away from the area.
June 20, 2020, 12:55 PM
2 min read
An armed individual was arrested near the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, police said Saturday morning.
No shots were fired and the area is now being searched for any other threats, police said. The person was in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue, according to police.
Police are still asking the public to stay away from the area until the all clear is given.