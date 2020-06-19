Candlelight vigil to be held near Richmond Robert E. Lee statue as courts weigh its future Confederate monuments have been taken down across the country.

Statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed in Richmond, Virginia Julia Rendleman/Reuters

As the battle over the future of the Richmond Robert E. Lee statue continues to play out in court, protesters against the memorial to the Confederate leader are planning a candlelight vigil Friday afternoon.

The Richmond Police Department told ABC News that the musician Trey Songz will perform during the vigil, which will start around 4 p.m.

Protesters gather at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., for a march on June 13, 2020, as demonstrations continued following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Eze Amos/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's order to remove the statue is under an indefinite injection following a judge's order.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring's office said in a statement he "remains committed to making sure that this grandiose monument to one of our country's darkest periods comes down."

Confederate memorials across the state have been recently taken down.

Protesters are calling for its removal and the statue's pedestal has been defaced with graffiti and signs over the last few weeks.

Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., June 18, 2020. Julia Rendleman/Reuters

On Thursday night, images of George Floyd and Harriet Tubman were projected on to the statue.