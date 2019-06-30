Army specialist comes out during live broadcast of NYC Pride parade

Jun 30, 2019, 6:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: "This is my coming out... Theres no better time to be out in the military than right now."PlayABC News
WATCH News headlines today: June 28, 2019

A U.S. Army specialist marked his first Pride parade by coming out on live television during the celebrations in New York City.

Interested in Pride Month?

Add Pride Month as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Pride Month news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Pride Month
Add Interest

When Spc. Brion Houston of Vermont was asked whether he had revealed to his colleagues in the military whether he was gay, he responded, "Not yet--but now I am. This is my coming out!”

PHOTO: Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: This is my coming out... Theres no better time to be out in the military than right now. ABC News
Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: "This is my coming out... There's no better time to be out in the military than right now."
(MORE: Pride celebrations kick off in major cities around the country)

Houston was surrounded by his cousin and friends on the sideline for the parade as he made the announcement to the world on ABC News Live.

(MORE: ‘State of Pride’ maker Raymond Braun wants LGBTQ youth to know there are people ‘who love you’ and ‘you are not alone’)
PHOTO: Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: This is my coming out... Theres no better time to be out in the military than right now. ABC News
Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: "This is my coming out... There's no better time to be out in the military than right now."

"This is absolutely incredible," he said to a round of cheers and applause from the crowd behind him.

PHOTO: Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: This is my coming out... Theres no better time to be out in the military than right now. ABC News
Army specialist comes out to the military during #PRIDE on @ABCNewsLive: "This is my coming out... There's no better time to be out in the military than right now."
(MORE: This mom stands in at LGBTQ weddings when families refuse to attend. Now, her story is being made into a movie.)

Houston said the Pride celebration was especially poignant given it was on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

PHOTO: People gather outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village during the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York, June 30, 2019. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
People gather outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village during the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York, June 30, 2019.

"On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, there's no better time to be out in the military than right now," he said.