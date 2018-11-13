Ohio authorities have made four arrests in connection with the murder of eight family members who were fatally shot "execution style" in 2016.

All four arrested belong to the same family from South Webster, Ohio, and were charged "with planning and carrying out the murders," Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced in a press release.

The suspects were identified as George "Billy" Wagner III, 47; Angela Wagner, 48; George Wagner IV, 27; and Edward "Jake" Wagner, 26. They were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, and are characterized as a husband, wife and their two sons, DeWine said.

Additional information on the arrests were not immediately available. It's unclear whether the suspects had retained defense attorneys.

The victims who were killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; their three children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; and Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20. Frankie Rhoden's finacee, Hannah "Hazel Gilley," 20, was also killed, along with the brother and cousin of Christopher Rhoden Sr., Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and Gary Rhoden, 38, respectively.

Seven of the family members were discovered dead on April 22, 2016, in three separate homes along the same road in Peebles, a small village about 70 miles east of Cincinnati, while the eighth victim was found nearby in Piketon, according to officials. Many appeared to have been shot in their sleep, and one of the women was found lying in bed with a 4-day-old baby.

The 4-day-old was one of three children, along with a 6-month old and a 3-year-old, that were found unharmed at the three crime scenes, police said.

Some of the locations had "marijuana commercial grow operations," DeWine said last year.

