2 arrested in connection with deadly 7-Eleven robberies

The incidents occurred Monday at stores across Southern California.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, officials said.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced the arrests Friday evening. A press briefing is scheduled at 5 p.m. local time with several agencies to discuss the investigation. He will be joined by the police chiefs of Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra and Riverside counties.

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., July 11, 2022. Eugene Garcia/AP

The news comes after a crime spree at several 7-Eleven Stores on Monday left two people dead and three others wounded.

Authorities have said they were investigating whether the six separate robberies, which occurred over a span of five hours, are connected.

An armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven in Upland at 12:37 a.m. Monday, Upland police said.

Santa Ana police said they believe the same armed suspect fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a 7-11 about three hours later. The victim was identified by police as 24 year-old Matthew Rule.

An employee was fatally shot at a 7-Eleven in Brea shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, police said. He was identified by the Brea Police Department as Matthew Hirsch, 40, of La Habra. Police released images of a suspect in the shooting taken from surveillance footage.

The Brea Police Department said it believes the same suspect also robbed a 7-Eleven in La Habra 20 minutes later, shooting a customer and a worker.

A customer at a 7-Eleven in Riverside also was shot around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

7-Eleven is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, the company said.

It's unclear if the shootings were connected to Free Slurpee Day, celebrating the chain's July 11 -- 7/11 -- birthday.

ABC News' Teddy Grant contributed to this report.