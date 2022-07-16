2 arrested in connection with deadly 7-Eleven robberies

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, officials said.
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced the arrests Friday evening. A press briefing is scheduled at 5 p.m. local time with several agencies to discuss the investigation. He will be joined by the police chiefs of Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra and Riverside counties.
The news comes after a crime spree at several 7-Eleven Stores on Monday left two people dead and three others wounded.
Authorities have said they were investigating whether the six separate robberies, which occurred over a span of five hours, are connected.
An armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven in Upland at 12:37 a.m. Monday, Upland police said.
Santa Ana police said they believe the same armed suspect fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a 7-11 about three hours later. The victim was identified by police as 24 year-old Matthew Rule.
An employee was fatally shot at a 7-Eleven in Brea shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, police said. He was identified by the Brea Police Department as Matthew Hirsch, 40, of La Habra. Police released images of a suspect in the shooting taken from surveillance footage.
The Brea Police Department said it believes the same suspect also robbed a 7-Eleven in La Habra 20 minutes later, shooting a customer and a worker.
A customer at a 7-Eleven in Riverside also was shot around 1:50 a.m. Monday.
7-Eleven is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, the company said.
It's unclear if the shootings were connected to Free Slurpee Day, celebrating the chain's July 11 -- 7/11 -- birthday.
ABC News' Teddy Grant contributed to this report.