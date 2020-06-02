6 Atlanta police officers charged in forceful arrests of college students in car Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were pulled out of a car.

Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after forcefully pulling two college students out of a car, smashing its windows and using a stun gun in the course of an arrest as protests continued nearby, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that arrest warrants were issued for Lonnie Hood, Roland Claud, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones, Willie Sauls and Ivory Streeter for the caught-on-camera incident.

Howard said Hood, Sauls, Streeter and Jones repeatedly used stun guns on Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgram and pulled them from the vehicle. They were variously charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Young suffered suffered a fracture of his wrist and received 24 stitches for a large gash. Howard said Young was charged with eluding the police and released on a signature bond. Pilgram was not charged.

"I feel a little safer that these monsters are off the street and no longer able to terrorize anyone else from this point on," said Young at the press conference on Tuesday. "We just hope there is a change in the police culture."

A still frame from Atlanta Police Department bodycam video footage of police officer Ivory Streeter, shows car driver Messiah Young being shot by a taser, during ongoing protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2020. Atlanta Police Department via Reuters

After the video went viral on social media, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for Young's charges to get dismissed and fired officers Gardner and Streeter. The rest of the officers are on desk duty.

Howard is giving the officers until June 5 to turn themselves in.

"We will ask for a $10,000 signature bond as they are trying to limit the amount of people in jail as the coronavirus pandemic is still an issue in Georgia," said Howard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.