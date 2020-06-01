Timeline: The impact of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and beyond It's been one week since George Floyd died while in police custody.

"Say his name" and "I can't breathe." Words that have become a national chorus in the days following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. Christopher Harris via AP

In demonstrations that have drawn thousands in cities across the country and abroad, protesters have called for police reform while mourning the death of yet another unarmed black person in the U.S.

With an investigation into Floyd's death currently underway and protesters continuing to call for justice, here's a timeline of major events that have unfolded so far:

Jessica Knutson, and her daughter Abigail, 3, place flowers at a memorial to George Floyd, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. John Minchillo/AP

May 25: George Floyd dies in police custody

George Floyd, 46, is arrested shortly after 8 p.m. after allegedly using a fake $20 bill at a local Cup Foods. He dies while in police custody. A disturbing cellphone video later posted to Facebook shows an officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck while a handcuffed Floyd repeats "I can't breathe." The video goes viral.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in an image from the video during arrest of George Floyd, May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Darnella Frazier via AFP/Getty Images

May 26: Responding officers fired as protests begin

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announces he is representing Floyd's family and "will seek justice." The four officers involved in Floyd's death are fired. Demonstrators gather at the Third Precinct and the site of the incident in what becomes the first night of protests in Minneapolis.

May 27: Protests spread to other cities

Demonstrators in other cities, including Los Angeles and Memphis, start to march in outrage over the death of Floyd. In Minneapolis, peaceful protests turn violent as fires and looting break out and cops attempt to disperse crowds with rubber bullets and tear gas.

May 28: Governor activates National Guard

In the wake of the previous night's protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard. In the coming days, other governors will follow suit as tensions escalate.

May 29: Officer arrested and charged in Floyd's death

In this handout provided by Ramsey County Sheriffs Office, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd. Ramsey County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd's neck, is arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The charges carry a maximum of 35 years in prison combined. Floyd's family calls for first-degree murder charges, and that the remaining three officers be arrested and charged.

Walz issues a curfew for the entire Twin Cities region; at least a dozen cities will issue curfews as mostly peaceful protests feature bouts of violence and looting in the coming days. President Donald Trump sparks controversy when, in response to the violent unrest, he tweets that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter flags the tweet, saying it violates its rules about "glorifying violence."

May 31: Prosecution changes hands

Walz announces that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, will take over prosecutions in Floyd's death from the county prosecutor.

Thousands protest peacefully across the country, though some demonstrations continue to be marred by acts of vandalism and clashes with police, including near the White House.

People gather outside the White House during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, May 31, 2020. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock

June 1: Autopsy results revealed

Floyd's legal team says an independent autopsy determined that his death was a homicide caused by asphyxia "due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain." The result is contradictory to the official autopsy from Hennepin County, which declared the death a homicide caused by a cardiopulmonary arrest.

Ellison tells SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show" that he is "very seriously looking" at prosecuting the other officers in the case, but that the process could take months.