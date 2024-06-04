AT&T customers facing 'nationwide issue' impacting their ability to call non-AT&T users

AT&T said carriers are working "to diagnose and resolve the issue."

AT &T customers are experiencing a "nationwide issue that is affecting" their ability to call non-AT &T users, the company said in a statement.

"The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," AT &T said.

Verizon said its network is working normally but some of its users, mostly in the Northeast and Midwest, "are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.