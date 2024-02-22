AT&T outage impacting US customers, company says

The company advises customers to make calls over Wi-Fi.

ByJon Haworth and Max Zahn
February 22, 2024, 8:44 AM

A network disruption is affecting AT&T customers in the U.S. Thursday.

In a statement to ABC News, the company confirmed the outage and advised customers to make calls over Wi-Fi.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," an AT&T spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events