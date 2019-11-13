The first public hearing of the House impeachment inquiry took place Wednesday, and while it featured many faces familiar to viewers who have been paying close attention, the faces of two attorneys near the start of the day may have been unfamiliar.

Under the rules set for these hearings, Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., are given 45 minutes each to establish the hearing's narrative. However, they are allowed to yield that time to counsel -- but not to other members of the committee.

They both yielded large chunks of their time Wednesday to attorneys.

On behalf of the Democrats, there's Daniel Goldman, the director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee. For the Republicans, there's Steve Castor, the chief investigative counsel for House Oversight Committee Republicans.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Schiff and Nunes commissioned the seasoned attorneys to ask more in-depth direct and and cross-examination questions during their allotted time frames with William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a senior State Department official.

The hearings are largely about a July 25 phone call President Donald Trump had with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wherein Trump allegedly pressured the foreign leader to conduct an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Nine minutes after Schiff asked Taylor to re-read his most notable text messages to U.S. envoy Kurt Volker and U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon D. Sondland, the floor was given to Goldman.

Goldman left his job as a seasoned federal prosecutor with the Southern District of New York in 2017 in opposition to Trump's policies. He went on to become a contributor with MSNBC/NBC and was hypercritical of the Trump administration during the Mueller probe.

In his questioning on behalf of the Democrat, Goldman led Taylor and Kent to repeat and highlight some of their most forceful and critical statements.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Castor, on the other hand, has more experience with these types of proceedings.

He served on the top investigative panel in the House since 2005 and has been involved in tons of high-profile probes as chief investigator for House Oversight and Reform. He was at the tip of the spear for cases like the "Fast and Furious" gun-running probe, conservative bias at the IRS and steroids in baseball.

Nunes turned questioning over to Castor after 10 minutes, and Castor used that time in part to push Taylor to agree that a backchannel for foreign policy involving Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, wasn't "as outlandish as it could be."

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Though the House Intelligence Committee has led the impeachment effort, Castor has conducted the bulk of staff questioning for the minority behind closed doors.

The public hearings are scheduled to continue on Friday with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.