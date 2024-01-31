Author shares ideas on how to 'be a revolution' on nation's race issues

Journalist and author Ijeoma Oluo is out with a new book called "Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World--And How You Can, Too," which examines the actions that people can combat racism and oppression in their communities.

The book gives insight into how community leaders are pushing for change today in some of America's most powerful systems.

Oluo talked about the book with ABC News' Linsey Davis on Tuesday.

ABC NEWS LIVE: So you talk about ableism, racism, sexism in some of America's most powerful systems from media, education, housing [and] labor. What can community leaders on the ground do to make these systems more inclusive?

IJEOMA OLUO: I think it's really important to recognize that work is being done in systems and outside of systems to help mitigate harm being done. So we need people, of course, to be saying this needs to change. There is harm here and we need to recognize our personal power beyond just voting where we have a voice, where we have power, but also support those who are trying to bridge a lot of gaps and trying to find new ways of meeting needs for our most marginalized communities.

ABC NEWS LIVE: And so you went to communities across the country, [and] talked to more than 30 of these community leaders. Did you feel by the end of this book more optimistic?

OLUO: Absolutely. It was such an important reminder that our survival, for many of us in marginalized groups, has depended upon this loving community care that people have been providing for multiple generations. And that work is still continuing, even if it's not making headlines. And we can always join that work or support that work.

ABC NEWS LIVE: And for many of us, especially when we're looking at these news headlines, it feels like we're becoming a more divided, that we're becoming a rich, get richer, or poor get poorer. What did give you hope?

OLUO: What gave me hope was how people from all different backgrounds, with all different levels of resources, were finding ways to connect with other people, to meet community needs, and to really have important conversations about what needs to change in our systems, our businesses and how we relate to each other. That work is still being done and it is helping people every single day.

ABC NEWS LIVE: Now you write, "We are currently pouring into systems that have trapped us into intergenerational cycles of harm that were instead given to those who have been fighting to free us." Explain what you mean by that.

OLUO: What I mean is, it's really important to recognize that a lot of the groups and organizations and efforts that make headlines are often not really resourcing our most needed communities. They're not really providing help on the ground, and those who are doing that important work are often doing so very under resourced, and they're doing so without much help or attention. And we can actually take resources, pour into that and make a lot more change than we're making right now.

ABC NEWS LIVE: What inspired you to write this book?

OLUO: What inspired me was the community that has been there for me as a Black woman, that has been there for my family and my community, and recognizing that this is how we get by. We are part of multiple generations of community work and community care, and that is the story of survival for the Black community and so many communities in this country.

ABC NEWS LIVE: And this book at the end is really a call to action to the reader. And I'm curious how you would advise the typical reader to recognize these barriers and be a revolution?

OLUO: That is a great question. I would say start small, start local, [and] start with your interests. So if you have a particular interest, research how that is impacting people of different races, different classes, genders, [and] ethnicities and say where do I have power right here? Let me learn about this. Let me talk to the people already fighting for change. See how I can support them. See how I can join. That's a beautiful place to start.