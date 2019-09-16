Authorities find body of Florida mother who vanished with her children weeks ago

Authorities have found the body of a 32-year-old Florida mother across state lines in Georgia, six weeks after she vanished along with her four young children.

Casei Jones was reported missing to the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Saturday night along with her four children, 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones and 1-year-old Aiyana Jones.

They were last seen in early August in the Ocala area, a Florida city about 40 miles south of Gainesville. Their family hadn't heard from them since then, according to the sheriff's office.

Marion County Sheriff

Then on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives located and identified the body of Casei Jones near Georgia's Brantley County, some 150 miles from Ocala, Florida.

"Detectives are continuing their investigation regarding the missing children," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Marion County Sheriff

The woman's 38-year-old husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr., who has also been located in Georgia, is now being questioned in connection to her death.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for second-degree homicide, according to the sheriff's office.