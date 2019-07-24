2 months into search for missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, police have 1,200 tips but no answers

Jul 24, 2019, 11:18 AM ET
Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Wednesday marks two months into the search for Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, who mysteriously vanished amid a contentious custody battle with her estranged husband.

While New Canaan police say they have received over 1,200 tips since May 24, they still haven't found the mother of five.

PHOTO: Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department
Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Investigators believe Jennifer Dulos, 50, suffered a "serious physical assault" in the garage at her New Canaan home, where bloodstains were found, according to arrest warrants.

Clothes and sponges with her blood were found in trash cans where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, disposing of garbage bags, according to the documents. A woman in the man's car fit the description of his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, according to the documents.

Police on Wednesday called the search for Jennifer Dulos "a very active and dynamic investigation."

Beyond the tips, police said they've received nearly 80 submissions of video footage from homes and businesses.

"Our multijurisdictional law enforcement team is committed to (1) Finding Jennifer and (2) Bringing those responsible for Jennifer's disappearance to justice," New Canaan police vowed in a statement Wednesday. "We will not rest until we find Jennifer."

Fotis Dulos and Troconis are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis in police booking photos.
Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis in police booking photos.

"My children are the center of my world," Fotis Dulos said in a statement earlier this month. "I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything IS going to be alright eventually."

A Wednesday statement from Jennifer Dulos' family and friends said: "Today marks two months since Jennifer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, disappeared. We miss her beyond words. Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support."

The Dulos' five children are in the custody of Jennifer Dulos' mother.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the tip line at 203-594-3544 or FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.

