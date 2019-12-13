Authorities investigate recording devices found in Minneapolis hotel rooms

The discovery of recording devices in some guest rooms of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis has prompted an investigation by police.

Authorities confirmed to ABC News that they're looking into the matter.

A spokesperson for Wisconsin's Madison Metropolitan School District told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that some of their students found hidden cameras in their Minneapolis hotel rooms while on a school trip.

Per protocol, a school staffer who was accompanying the students on the trip was put on administrative leave as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

"The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis," Mark Bastic, general manager of the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency, told KSTP in a statement. "As soon as we learned about this situation, we contacted local authorities immediately and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorized recording devices; no additional devices have been found."

"Per local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel was involved," the statement continued. "The hotel continues to fully cooperate with Minneapolis Police Department on their investigation."

A police spokesman told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that authorities were unsure if the devices recorded any guests.

“We have not mined any data from those as of yet,” MPD spokesman John Elder told the paper. “We are working to ascertain what it is that we have.”