Authorities investigating suspicious devices found in several New Mexico cities

Police said an explosive device was found in Deming.

Authorities in three New Mexico cities are investigating suspicious devices found Monday.

In Deming, New Mexico, located about 35 miles from the southern border, police confirmed they found an explosive device and are asking people to avoid traveling in the area out of fear of a second one. The explosive device was found near Luna County Magistrate Court, according to the Deming Police Department.

Another item was found at an adult probation center in Las Cruces and a third was found at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque, which Albuquerque police later said was not real.

Police are investigating several suspicious devices that have been found in different parts of New Mexico including in Albuquerque, Jan. 22, 2024. KOAT

The one in Albuquerque, which was seen by X-ray at a loading dock, contained a pipe-shaped item inside with wires, according to sources.

The New Mexico State Police and local law enforcement are investigating.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.