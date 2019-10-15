Authorities release sketch of 'possible witness' in case of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez

Oct 15, 2019, 5:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities released a sketch of a man they believe may have information on the whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.
Authorities released a sketch on Tuesday of a man they believe may have information on 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, whose disappearance nearly a month ago from a New Jersey park has left few answers.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae identified the man in the sketch as a "possible witness" to Dulce's disappearance and someone who they want to speak with, according to a press release from her office.

Webb-McRae made a point to note that she is not calling him a suspect or person of interest.

He was allegedly at the park around the time Dulce went missing. A witness recently came forward with his description and told authorities that he was seen with one or two children under the age of 5 years old. It was not immediately clear if one of the children was Dulce.

PHOTO: An Amber Alert has been issued for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, in Bridgeton, N.J.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, in Bridgeton, N.J.

Webb-McRae did not immediately respond to ABC News for comment.

Dulce was last seen on Sept. 16 in the afternoon near City Park in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Dulce's mom, Noema Alavez Perez, said on the day her daughter vanished, she was in the car scratching off a lottery ticket while her daughter was playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother, about 30 yards away.

Perez said she could see the park, but not the swings because hills were blocking them. When her son returned to the car, Dulce was nowhere to be found.

Federal, state and local officials have all been involved in the search for the little girl, but there has been no clear indication as to what happened to her.

PHOTO: Authorities released a sketch of a man they believe may have information on the whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. New Jersey State Police
Authorities released a sketch of a man they believe may have information on the whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

Webb-McRae asked the man in the sketch, or anyone who recognizes him, to come forward.

He is believed to be between 30 to 35 years old and around 5-foot-7 with a slender build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball-style hat at the time of Dulce's disappearance, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information on the man or the case is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or anonymously text information to TIP411 with the word "Bridgeton."